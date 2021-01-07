5 Things To Know About Deputy AG Pick Lisa Monaco

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP partner Lisa Monaco's nomination for second-in-command at the U.S. Department of Justice has drawn glowing praise from current and former colleagues, who say she is a perfect fit for the role of deputy attorney general. Monaco, whose nomination was officially announced by President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday, will be tasked with running the day-to-day operations of the DOJ under prospective Attorney General Merrick Garland. If confirmed by the Senate, she will be only the second woman in history to hold the position, after Sally Yates. Those who have worked with Monaco say she's an inclusive manager who's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS