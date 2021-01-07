Chancery Sanctions Cloud Co. In Service Contract Fight

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction barring a cloud-based software contractor and its principal from cutting off services to computer system developer PC Connection Inc., days after issuing a contempt finding and ordering a $50,000-per-day sanction. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster entered the rulings against Mark Stiffler, Synygy Ltd. and affiliates after slamming Stiffler and two affiliates with more than $1 million in sanctions for violating a temporary restraining order in a separate case over contracts and service cutoffs brought by Charter Communications. The latest ruling involved a suit by PC Connection filed in October, accusing Stiffler, Synygy,...

