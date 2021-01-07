TracFone Nets $2.5M More In Phone-Flipping Fight

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- TracFone has won an additional $2.5 million in its crusade to be compensated for the damage it says was done to its brand as a result of a prevalent scheme in which cellphone distributors buy its devices in bulk to turn a profit overseas. The award came in a series of permanent injunctions handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, blocking more than half a dozen parties from any further improper use of TracFone's products. The judgments bring the total recovery in the case up to about $24.4 million, according to TracFone, and send the message that the...

