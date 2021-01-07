Whole Foods Wants Out Of 'Vanilla' Misleading Label Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The company behind Whole Foods stores in northern California is asking a federal court to throw out a proposed class' allegations that its vanilla almondmilk misleads buyers about the nature of its flavoring, saying because it's made with natural flavors including vanilla, nothing is misrepresented. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Whole Foods Market California Inc. slammed the claims by named plaintiff Jennifer Fahey as implausible and unreasonable, saying nothing in the name of the 365 Everyday Value Organic Almond Vanilla Almondmilk Beverage at issue could lead reasonable consumers to believe it's made exclusively with vanilla extract. The company said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS