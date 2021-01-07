Littler Picks Up Workplace Safety Expert In Los Angeles

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson bolstered its ranks by adding an attorney who spent the last five years with California's workplace safety regulator, a move the firm said would augment its ability to help employers deal with workplace safety issues amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Eric Compere, who joined Littler's Los Angeles office as of counsel Monday, previously worked for the California Department of Industrial Relations' Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the firm said in a statement. Compere told Law360 that he was wooed to the firm by Littler shareholder Brad Hammock and Melissa Peters, a former colleague at Cal OSHA who also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS