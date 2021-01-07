Transportation, Education Secs Quit After Capitol Hill Chaos

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that they would resign before the end of President Donald Trump's term, becoming the first Cabinet members to step down following the mob violence that descended Wednesday on the U.S. Capitol. "Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed," Chao wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation colleagues she posted to Twitter early Thursday. "As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way...

