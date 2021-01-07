Sharp Microwave Buyers Win OK For Deal Worth Up To $114M

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Sharp Electronics Corp. has agreed to a deal worth as much as $114 million to put to rest a putative class action claiming its microwaves were defective and broke down prematurely, according to a settlement that garnered final approval from a Florida federal court Thursday. Consumers Michael Hamm, Jill Brown, Austin Russell, Christian Lammey, Nancy James, Jill Wittman and Thomas Macone alleged in their 2019 suit that six models of Sharp microwaves contained a defect that causes "arcing," or sparking or flashing. Sharp continues to deny the claims, and the company and the consumers "engaged in significant hard-fought litigation and arm's...

