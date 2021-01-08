Mexico Energy Co. Exec. Says Partners Pushed Him Out

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- An oil and gas executive says in a New York state lawsuit that he helped start a Mexican energy venture and spearheaded efforts on a deal with a "supermajor" oil company only to be sidelined, eventually pushed out and kept from company financials despite his ownership stake. Stephen Buscher said Thursday that he is a well-respected oil and gas executive with a lengthy career and that his old business associates should be prevented by the court from being able to act on a significant deal with a major, unnamed oil and gas company until he is back in the loop. Buscher...

