Biden, Garland Address Capitol Mob Violence In DOJ Intro

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:16 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden introduced D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland as his pick to head the U.S. Department of Justice in a televised event Thursday, with both men pointing to the previous day's mob violence at the U.S. Capitol to highlight why the department must "restore trust" in the rule of law. Biden referred to the supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol as a "riotous mob of insurrectionists" and "domestic terrorists" and said that Garland would serve not as a "personal attorney" to the president but as "the people's lawyer," focused on restoring rule of law. "You won't...

