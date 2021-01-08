NY Training School Can't Ditch OT Class Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A New York City educational institution that trains in specialized fields lost its bid to toss a former recruiter's putative overtime collective action, after a federal judge ruled that the organization's argument for dismissal departed from the recruiter's allegations. U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry denied a motion to dismiss by Metropolitan Learning Institute Inc., which has locations in Queens and Brooklyn, in a memorandum and order Thursday. The judge rejected the organization's argument that its recruiters fell within the outside sales overtime exemption of the Fair Labor Standards Act, ruling that Sandra Heras' amended complaint did not sufficiently articulate job...

