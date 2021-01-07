Mass. Civil Rights Advocates Seek 'Ally' In Next US Atty

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Boston civil rights law group is calling on a panel vetting candidates for U.S. attorney in Massachusetts to find someone who would be an "ally" in combating issues including racial profiling, police brutality, and discrimination in education and housing. In a letter Thursday to retired U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner, who was tapped last month by U.S. Sens. Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren to head the vetting committee, Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston urged the panel to press candidates on their commitments to tackling such problems, also highlighting voting rights and hate crimes as areas of concern. Current U.S. Attorney...

