Sens. Skeptical About Waiver For Biden's Defense Pick

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Senators on the Armed Services Committee indicated Tuesday that defense secretary nominee Gen. Lloyd Austin may face a tough battle over a waiver to serve in the role, raising concerns about issues such as undermining civilian control of the military. Austin, nominated by President-elect Joe Biden, requires a waiver because he retired from the U.S. Army four years ago, less than the seven-year cooling-off period mandated for former military members. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., all came out against granting a waiver on principle, even as several praised Austin personally, saying at...

