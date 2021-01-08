OFCCP Head Decries Critiques Of Religious Contractor Rule

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- A newly implemented rule that gives faith-based federal contractors wide latitude to claim they are exempt from anti-discrimination mandates "does not authorize" workplace bias against the LGBTQ community as critics have argued, the director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Friday. Craig Leen spoke during an OFCCP virtual compliance seminar aimed at helping stakeholders understand the religious exemption rule, which took effect Friday after being finalized last month. The rule stipulates that religious federal contractors be afforded the same carveout from anti-discrimination mandates that churches, religious schools and other nonsecular employers are given under federal civil rights laws,...

