Dominion Energy Class Lands Conditional Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 1:51 PM EST) -- Dominion Energy Inc. welding inspectors can move forward as a conditional class with a lawsuit in Virginia federal court claiming the company deprived them of overtime wages by paying a day rate regardless of how many hours they worked. In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. granted a motion for conditional class certification by a former welding inspector who sued on behalf of the workers, and approved a notice to go out to class members. "Having carefully reviewed and considered the motion, Dominion's response and plaintiff's reply, the court is of the opinion that it should...

