Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dominion Energy Class Lands Conditional Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 1:51 PM EST) -- Dominion Energy Inc. welding inspectors can move forward as a conditional class with a lawsuit in Virginia federal court claiming the company deprived them of overtime wages by paying a day rate regardless of how many hours they worked.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. granted a motion for conditional class certification by a former welding inspector who sued on behalf of the workers, and approved a notice to go out to class members.

"Having carefully reviewed and considered the motion, Dominion's response and plaintiff's reply, the court is of the opinion that it should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!