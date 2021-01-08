Indicted Navajo County Health Head Pleads Not Guilty To Theft

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- The former Navajo County Health director Jeffrey Lee pled not guilty to 16 felony charges related to theft, public money misuse and fraud after a state investigation found that he made more than $90,000 worth of personal purchases on government cards since 2013. Lee was indicted by the Arizona attorney general last month for seven counts of theft, seven counts of fraud and two counts of violating public funds after the state's auditor general found that he made personal purchases such as an Apple watch, Beats headphones and weight loss supplements with state funds. On Monday, Lee waived his right to appear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS