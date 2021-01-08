Google Faces UK Antitrust Probe Over New Privacy Rules

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 3:50 PM GMT) -- The U.K. competition watchdog said Friday it is launching an investigation into Google's push to exclude third-party advertisements from its web browser, saying the move may entrench the web giant's monopoly and threaten competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will investigate Google's plans to launch its so-called Privacy Sandbox project, which would disable third-party cookies on the Chrome browser and Chromium browser engine and replace them with a new set of tools for targeted advertising. The web services company says the move will protect users' privacy by preventing third parties from collecting information on their searches and targeting advertising;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS