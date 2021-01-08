Hedge Funder Will Face $1.5B Tax Fraud Charges In Denmark

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 5:27 PM GMT) -- A Dubai-based hedge fund manager is one of two U.K. citizens charged by Danish prosecutors over an alleged $1.5 billion tax fraud and plans to attend the trial in Denmark, his spokesman said on Friday. Sanjay Shah said he will stand trial in Denmark after prosecutors accused him of being the principal architect of a scheme to defraud the Danish treasury, his representative, Jack Irvine, confirmed. Dubai-based Shah has denied any wrongdoing. The Danish state prosecutor for serious economic and international crime said on Thursday that it has formally charged two British men with gross fraud over an alleged fraud scheme. The British nationals...

