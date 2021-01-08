Law360's Pro Say: A New AG For A Country In Crisis

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's decision to select D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland as the next attorney general was quickly overshadowed by an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters looking to upend the election. This Week Ep. 182: A New AG For A Country In Crisis Your browser does not support the audio element. (Law360 illustration with AP Photos by Susan Walsh and Jose Luis Magana) In accepting the nomination, Garland himself pointed to the incident as evidence of the need for strong rule of law, and vowed to reposition the U.S. Department of Justice...

