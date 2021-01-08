SC Sewer System Says 'Flushable' Wipes Are Anything But

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 2:56 PM EST) -- Charleston, South Carolina's sewer system has filed a proposed class action on behalf of wastewater agencies nationwide that it says are inundated with so-called flushable wipes sold by major retailers including Costco, Target and Wal-Mart that don't break down post-flushing. The Charleston Water System told a Palmetto State federal court that despite a growing body of evidence that flushable wipes have caused countless clogs that harm consumers and municipalities alike, the retailers have refused to walk back their messaging. The water system told the court in Wednesday's complaint that nothing will change until Costco Wholesale Corp., Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS