Don't Miss It: Cooley, Sidley Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Cooley and Sidley. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Steer $960M Deal for Arvelle Therapeutics Italy-based pharmaceutical company Angelini Pharma has agreed to buy Swiss peer Arvelle Therapeutics for $960 million, the companies said Jan. 4, in a deal stitched together by Sidley Austin, NautaDutilh and White & Case. The all-cash acquisition of Arvelle adds to Angelini's portfolio a business that is primarily focused on developing treatments for disorders of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS