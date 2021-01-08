Insurer Fights Coverage Over Poisonous Heating System Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- Ohio Security Insurance Co. has sued its policyholder B&B Heat & Air Inc. in Oklahoma federal court, arguing that it does not have to defend and indemnify the company in an underlying personal injury action alleging negligence in B&B's work. The insurer on Thursday asked the court to hold that it has no duty to provide any coverage to any claims against B&B in an underlying action since its policy strictly excludes damages and injuries arising out of "dispersal of pollutants," which is exactly what was alleged in the litigation. In April 2018, B&B installed a heating and air conditioning system...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS