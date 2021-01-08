PTAB Will Review LG Patent Involved In FRAND Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board says it will review an LG patent covering a display device in a digital TV, rejecting the South Korean company's contention that the board should exercise its discretion to deny the petition because of the advanced stage of a parallel suit. The board said in a decision Thursday that the litigation in the Central District of California isn't far enough along to warrant denial of the petition from China-based Hisense Visual Technology Co. Ltd. The patent at issue in the board's decision is one of four LG patents at stake in the parallel case, which...

