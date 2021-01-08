4 Firms Lead Cancer-Centric Biotechs In IPOs Totaling $459M

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- A pair of cancer-focused biotechnology companies saw their share prices pop on Friday after market debuts that raised a combined $459 million, with guidance from Goodwin, Cooley, Harney Westwood and AllBright Law Offices. Massachusetts-headquartered Cullinan Management Inc.'s shares opened at $42 apiece after pricing at $21 each in its IPO. And China-headquartered Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw its American depositary shares open at $26 apiece after pricing them at $19 in its IPO. Cullinan raised nearly $250 million in its IPO by selling 11.9 million shares, a boost from its earlier plan to sell 8.3 million shares. Its shares are trading on the Nasdaq...

