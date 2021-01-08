Dominion Launches $1.3B Suit Against Sidney Powell

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:20 AM EST) -- The court fight over the November presidential election took another turn Friday when Dominion Voting Systems Corp. sued pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell for defamation in D.C. federal court. Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems in federal court for defamation. (AP) Represented by Clare Locke LLP, Dominion accused the former Trump campaign lawyer of falsely claiming that the company — which provided the voting machines used in Georgia — rigged the election, was created by deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, and bribed Georgia officials. Powell's "wild accusations are demonstrably false," said the suit, which seeks...

