Texas Justices Skip Oil Driller's Exit Bid In Seismic Data Fight

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a request by three oil and gas exploration companies to overturn a finding they must face accusations they kept Eagle Ford shale seismic data from a mineral owner. The high court's denial leaves in place a Fourth Court of Appeals decision that held the companies must face breach of contract and conversion claims lodged by Eagle Ford shale mineral owner San Roman Ranch Material Properties Ltd. In its 2018 lawsuit, San Roman claims the companies — Segundo Navarro Drilling Ltd., its general partner Tercero Navarro Inc. and Lewis Petro Properties Inc., as well as...

