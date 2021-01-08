Lululemon Can't Get $1M Award To Media Co. Nixed

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- Lululemon's Canadian arm was unable to convince a court in British Columbia to set aside a $1 million arbitral award to a media production company after terminating their contract, following the court's rejection of the fitness apparel maker's argument that the arbitrator had exceeded his mandate. Judge Gordon S. Funt on Wednesday turned away Lululemon's argument that the arbitrator had exceeded his jurisdiction by awarding Industrial Color Productions Inc. $1.08 million as damages due to Lululemon's premature termination of their agreement, saying the award was reasonable. Lululemon claimed that Industrial Color had asked for damages by arguing that the notice of...

