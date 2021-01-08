Francesca's Picks $17M Stalking Horse Bidder For Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Women's fashion retailer Francesca's named its bidder-to-beat for a Chapter 11 sale in Delaware on Friday, after offering terms — already contested — to an affiliate of private equity group TerraMar Capital that include up to $17.3 million in cash and $6.6 million in buyer assumptions of liabilities. The deal, intended as a potential starting point for competing offers and a possible auction, was detailed in a contested order naming TerraMar as the "stalking horse" bidder. It would provide protections that include a $693,000 deal termination fee and up to $350,000 in expense reimbursements if the sale goes to another party...

