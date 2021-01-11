Yellen's Tenure May Be Defined Primarily In Regulatory Space

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- With slim Democratic margins in Congress likely to hamper tax overhaul efforts, Janet Yellen's imprint as Treasury secretary may be most pronounced in the regulatory space, specifically as it relates to revising guidance promulgated under the 2017 tax law. Janet Yellen, who is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will enjoy significant agency to review and modulate the tax guidance issued by the previous administration. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Yellen, who is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has had a remarkably accomplished career in Washington, and will be poised to...

