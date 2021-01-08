Scrap Recycling Co. Challenges NLRB Ruling At DC Circ.

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A scrap metal recycling systems company has called on the D.C. Circuit to toss a National Labor Relations Board decision finding it committed a host of labor law violations, including that it illegally laid off unit workers, withheld raises and transferred and denied overtime to a union supporter. In an appeal brief on Thursday, the New York-based Wendt Corp. argued that the NLRB had failed to consider the company's history of layoffs from before union negotiations. "The board's finding that Wendt did not have a past practice of laying off shop employees was contrary to the prevailing law and was not...

