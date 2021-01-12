How This Calif. Firm Plans To Become More Diverse In 2021

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:56 PM EST) -- California firm Hanson Bridgett LLP has created a diversity chief position in the hopes of weeding out internal racial bias and hiring more diverse lawyers to its practice areas, the firm announced Monday. Jennifer M. Martinez, an employment and labor partner, was promoted as the new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer on the firm's executive leadership team on Jan. 1. Martinez joined the firm in 2013 and recently headed up the firm's Real Action Calling for Equality, or RACE, Task Force, formed in June amid national calls for racial equality after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS