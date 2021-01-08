Massage Chain Can't Ditch Liability Over Sex Assault Claims

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Delaware state court judge refused to toss a woman's claim that a massage chain is on the hook for an alleged sexual assault against her by a massage therapist who used to work at one of its franchises. Judge Richard Stokes on Thursday refused to ax a liability claim leveled by an unnamed woman against Hand and Stone, noting that the chain failed to report prior sexual assault allegations against the therapist, Christopher Dorman, and recommended him for a job at Massage Envy despite the accusations. "Hand and Stone had a duty to report violations to the appropriate authority," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS