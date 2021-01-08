Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Ask Justices To Ax Ruling On Unions' Calif. Farm Access

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- A California rule requiring agricultural businesses to give union organizers access to their properties is an unconstitutional government intrusion on property rights, the Trump administration has told the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief supporting reversal of a Ninth Circuit decision that upheld the regulation.

The amicus brief the Trump administration filed Thursday supported Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Co. in their challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld the constitutionality of a California labor regulation that gives union organizers access to growers' property for as many as 120 days per year. The growers argue the regulation violates...

