SocGen, Lebanese Bank Sued For £3M Over 'Failed Transfers'

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 6:01 PM GMT) -- A British citizen has sued the Lebanese branches of Société Générale and Bank Audi for more than £3 million ($4 million) for allegedly failing to comply with bank transfer requests in breach of Lebanon's finance laws. Vatche Manoukian, a dual national of the U.K. and Lebanon, has sued Lebanon's largest bank, Bank Audi SAL, and Société Générale De Banque Au Liban SAL at the High Court in London for breach of contract. He alleges they failed to transfer money out of his accounts. Manoukian, who lives in London, said in his Nov. 12 particulars of claim, which have newly been made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS