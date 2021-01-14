Refinitiv Hit With Libel Claim Over Risk Profile

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 6:57 PM GMT) -- A Turkish gas executive has sued financial data provider Refinitiv for libel for categorizing him in its lender risk database as being involved in terrorist activities, saying the listing violates Europe's data protection rules. Mehmet Baltaci, a U.K. resident and chairman of a natural gas importer, said in his High Court suit that Refinitiv Ltd. has incorrectly labelled him as an "nonconvicted terrorist" on its risk intelligence database since 2014. The database, known as Word-Check, helps financial institutions review customers before lending to them to avoid being used for money laundering. Refinitiv, which the London Stock Exchange Group is in the...

