Kennedys Law Sued For £6.5M After Property Scam

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 8:54 PM GMT) -- A bankrupt developer is suing Kennedys Law to recoup £6.5 million of investor cash in a client account that was misappropriated by the boss of a failed project to turn a derelict hotel into student flats, accusing the firm of negligence. Grosvenor Property Developers Ltd. says the law firm "facilitated" a fraud scheme being run by the project's de facto director Sanjiv Varma, who is facing a prison sentence for making false statements. The project in Bristol, England, was never completed, and its liquidators have been investigating what happened. Kennedys Law failed to carry out proper money laundering and identity checks...

