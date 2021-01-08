US Sanctions Iraqi Military Leader, Citing Human Rights Abuse

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday against Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee Chairman Falih al-Fayyadh for what the department identified as a link to "serious human rights abuse." Al-Fayyadh, the country's former national security adviser, was accused of overseeing the murder of Iraqi protesters by state-supervised militia groups with sympathies toward Iran. "By directing and supervising the murder of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators, Iran-aligned militants and politicians such as Falih al-Fayyadh have been waging a violent campaign against Iraqi democracy and civil society," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The United States will continue to hold accountable human rights abusers...

