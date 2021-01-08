Md. Power Provider Escapes Fraud Suit Over Rates, Signups

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Baltimore resident who claims her electric supply was switched without her consent, leading to higher costs, can't sue the provider because she consented to arbitration through silence, a Maryland federal court said Friday. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander said that Patricia Brito's beef with Major Energy Electric Services was subject to an arbitration agreement between the two, despite Brito's argument that Major signed her up as a customer without consent after an at-home solicitation in which she provided her utility information but didn't agree to switch services. Brito had sought to represent a national class of individuals who she...

