BIA Seeks To 'Streamline' Native American Probate Rules

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs unveiled proposed changes to regulations for probating of trust and restricted property belonging to individual American Indians and Alaska Natives in order to "streamline" probate cases. In a Friday statement, the bureau said the proposals — published in the Federal Register last week — would revise regulations put in place in 2008 and allow the Interior Department's Office of Hearings and Appeals to adjudicate probate cases faster. The BIA rules implement the American Indian Probate Reform Act, or AIPRA, which was enacted in 2004 to establish how an estate should be distributed when the decedent dies without a will and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS