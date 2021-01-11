Calif. Agency Wins Pause Of $1B Destroyed Hemp Crop Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- A California federal court paused a suit accusing officers of the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife of illegally bulldozing 500 acres of a farm's hemp crop worth $1 billion based on a flawed search warrant. On Thursday, Magistrate Judge Jennifer Thurston granted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's bid to put Apothio LLC's lawsuit on hold, finding that parallel criminal charges leveled against the farm's CEO Trent Jones alone did not warrant a stay, but adding that further discovery did not appear necessary. Judge Thurston noted that a "preliminary peek" at the two pending bids to ax Apothio's claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS