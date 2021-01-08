Ex-Capital One Workers Can't Get Quick Class-Waiver Appeal

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has shot down a push from two former Capital One Services LLC employees to immediately challenge a ruling upholding a class action waiver that bars their age discrimination and overtime suits from proceeding on a collective basis. U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck on Thursday denied Nannette Hutchens and Virginia Stirnweis' request to certify for appeal a decision backing waivers the plaintiffs had signed that surrendered their rights to bring collective and class actions against Capital One. Certification would have fast-tracked the waiver dispute to the Fourth Circuit even as the plaintiffs' individual Age Discrimination in Employment...

