US Labor Dept. Accuses Philly Union Of Intimidating Members

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor accused leaders of the Philadelphia chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of intimidating its members from running for union positions, in a lawsuit filed Friday. The agency asks the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to declare Local 98's June election of officers void and to order a new election with new nominations. Union leaders John Dougherty, Robert Bark and Rodney Walker are among those accused of interfering with the nomination process by threatening other members looking to challenge their long-held positions. "As alleged in the complaint, entrenched union leadership engaged in a pattern of illegal...

