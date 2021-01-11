GoodRx IPO Timed To Beat Amazon's Rival Launch, Suit Says

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- GoodRx has been hit with a proposed securities class action in California federal court alleging the telemedicine platform baited investors by timing its September initial public offering so it would be priced before Amazon announced its directly competing online pharmaceutical business. Shareholder Bryan Kearney filed a suit on behalf of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shareholders Friday seeking to hold the company's founders and chief financial officer liable for issuing offering documents that allegedly oversold GoodRx's competitive position by hiding the new Amazon prescription offering called Amazon Pharmacy. "Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical...

