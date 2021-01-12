Garland Marks Departure From Trump AGs On Immigration

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:36 AM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's selection of U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to lead the U.S. Department of Justice signals a move toward more discretion for immigration judges and away from political interference in the beleaguered immigration court system. While Judge Garland's record on immigration law is sparse, legal experts say that his decadeslong career on the bench and his reputation for deferring to federal agencies' reasoning indicates he would take a less active role in the immigration courts, which are housed within the DOJ, than did his Trump-appointed predecessors. "I think that it's going to affect the way that he looks at...

