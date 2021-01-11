Humana Sues Teva Over Alleged Copay Fraud Scheme

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Humana sued Teva Pharmaceuticals on Friday, claiming the drugmaker orchestrated a scheme to bilk Medicare and private insurers by inflating both the sales and price of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone through copayment assistance to patients who were routed through sham charities. Humana Inc. says it spent more than $1 billion on Copaxone because of the scheme, which lasted from 2006 to 2018, echoing claims brought by federal authorities in a suit against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Teva Neuroscience Inc. and other defendants in August. That suit resulted in several multimillion dollar settlements so far. "For years this scheme allowed Teva to...

