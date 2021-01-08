Apple Faces Uphill Battle To Nix Patent In FairPlay IP Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge on Friday recommended tossing Apple Inc.'s bid to dodge patent infringement allegations over its FairPlay secure streaming technology, rejecting Apple's argument that one of the patents in the dispute doesn't apply to its products in light of a recent Federal Circuit ruling. Texas-based Personalized Media Communications LLC sued Apple in July 2015, claiming that the tech giant's products using its FairPlay technology to decrypt or play and store encrypted digital files — including QuickTime, iTunes, Apple TV and iPhones — infringed its patents. The case was stayed in February 2017, just weeks before a trial was...

