Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices To Review Assignor Estoppel In Patent Cases

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case calling for the abolition of the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which bars inventors who sell their patent rights from challenging the patent's validity in district court.

The justices granted a cert petition filed in September by Minerva Surgical Inc. in a dispute with Hologic Inc. over a treatment for abnormal menstrual bleeding. While the Federal Circuit has said assignor estoppel prevents someone from assigning a patent to others and then claiming that it's worthless, Minerva argued that assignor estoppel undermines "crucial public purposes" because it bars a way to eliminate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!