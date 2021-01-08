High Court Takes Up 10th Circ.'s Biofuel Exemptions Ruling

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the Tenth Circuit's decision to rescind the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's exemptions that temporarily relieved small refineries from having to blend renewable fuels into their products. The justices will hear an appeal from HollyFrontier Corp. and Wynnewood Refining Co. that argues the Tenth Circuit's decision deprives small refineries of relief that they are eligible for and that Congress intended them to have. The refiners argue that the appellate panel erred in January when it sided with biofuel producers that challenged the hardship exemptions, voiding waivers for petroleum refineries in Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming...

