Supreme Court To Hear Guam's $160M Landfill Superfund Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up Guam's effort to force the U.S. Navy to chip in on a $160 million landfill cleanup effort, granting the territory's petition for writ of certiorari a little less than a year after the D.C. Circuit found that the statute of limitations had expired on the case. For decades, the Navy dumped municipal and military waste at the Ordot Dump, including Agent Orange and DDT. The site also lacked needed environmental safeguards, allowing the contaminants to flow into nearby waters. In 2004, Guam entered into a consent decree with the federal government agreeing...

