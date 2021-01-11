BNSF, 3M, Boeing Ink $19M Deal In Landfill Cleanup Fight

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- BNSF Railway Co., 3M, Boeing Co. and others will pay $18.8 million to help with remediation costs at a Washington state landfill where historic dumping has caused alleged contamination of groundwater, according to a settlement with the companies. The companies filed a joint settlement in Washington federal court Friday, asking for approval of the plan that would see future remediation spearheaded by the Boeing and 3M group of companies. The settlement motion marks what the companies collectively described as one of the final steps in the ongoing litigation over the Pasco Sanitary Landfill site, where an open burning dump was operated...

