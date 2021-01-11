Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Sues CSX Over Shift To Electronic Payroll System

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:44 PM EST) -- CSX Transportation Inc. violated federal labor law by unilaterally implementing an error-prone electronic payroll system and requiring railroad workers to report to their shifts early and stay late to clock in and out, a union alleged in a lawsuit filed in Kentucky federal court.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that CSX violated the Railway Labor Act by switching to a new payroll system without collective bargaining. The switch led to "chaos," the complaint said, as the system made errors and caused union members to face...

